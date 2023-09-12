Home Cities Vijayawada

AP Govt students to be trained for TOFEL from Class 3

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOFEL) training will be provided to government school students from Class III. 

The move will help the students to prepare better for the TOFEL, which is meant to measure a test taker’s ability to combine listening, reading, speaking and writing skills. 

Disclosing this in a media statement on Monday, Principal Secretary of School Education Praveen Prakash said that the main objective of introducing English medium in the government schools is to make students, who are mostly from poor and impoverished segments of the society, to compete on par with others at international level. 

The principal secretary asked the teachers to encourage students to converse in English in the schools, so they become comfortable and fluent in the language. 

Praveen Prakash also directed them to ensure tabs distributed to the students are being effectively used and hoped that Byju’s content and Test of English as a Foreign Language training become an integral part of the school curriculum. 

