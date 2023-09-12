Overnight rainfall throws normal life out of gear in Guntur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of active south west monsoon, very heavy rains lashed couple of places in Guntur district, while heavy rains occurred at at few places in Krishna and NTR districts and at one or two places in Guntur and Palnadu districts in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m on Monday. Light to moderate rains were reported at several places in coastal districts and in one or two places in Rayalaseema districts.

The highest rainfall of 13 cm was reported in Amaravati in Guntur district followed by 11 cm in Vijayawada in NTR, 10 cm in Gudivada in Krishna and 9 cm in Macherla in Palnadu district. Rainfall up to 6 cm was reported at several places of coastal Andhra.

The realtime data from the State planning department indicates that moderate to heavy rains were reported in coastal districts, particularly Konaseema district, till 9 p.m.

Met dept forecast indicates heavy rain likely at isolated places in north coastal district, while thunderstorms activity in south coastal district.

