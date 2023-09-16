Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada doctors perform rare surgery, give a new lease of life to 15-day-old

Upon admission to Andhra Hospitals, following a PET scan, which showed insulinomas in the pancreas, Dr Meghana and team performed near total pancreatectomy.

Dr Meghana, who led the Paediatric surgical team with the parent | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A rare surgery on a neonate was performed by the doctors of Andhra Hospitals.

According to the reports, a 15-day-old male baby born to Venkata Siva Naga Raju and Durga from Bhimavaram was brought to the hospital with complaints of hypoglycemia, needing glucose infusion along with feeds.

Dr Meghana, who led the Paediatric surgical team, emphasised that the baby was born at 4.47 kg, by caesarean delivery, and was discharged on the third day.

On day 6, noticing that the baby was dull and lethargic, the parents rushed the newborn to the local hospital, where doctors said that the baby was suffering from hypoglycemia (low sugars) and was found to have high insulin levels. Upon admission to Andhra Hospitals, following a PET scan, which showed insulinomas in the pancreas, Dr Meghana and team performed near total pancreatectomy. The head of Children’s Services and director of the hospital Dr PV Rama Rao said Baby successfully underwent the procedure.

