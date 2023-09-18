Home Cities Vijayawada

No progress in Ayesha Meera case: Parents express displeasure in CBI investigation 

Mother Shamshad Begum expressed her serious dissatisfaction with the CBI officials when they visited her house on Sunday to record her statement.

FILE: Ayesha Meera’s mother weeping during a protest staged at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Parents of 17-year-old B Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera who was killed in the intervening nights of December 26 and 27, 2007, at her hostel room at Ibrahimpatnam, expressed their displeasure on the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in the case on Sunday. Mother Shamshad Begum expressed her serious dissatisfaction with the CBI officials when they visited her house on Sunday to record her statement.

ASP CBI - Vizag range CR Das along with his team visited Shamshad Begum’s residence in Tenali and sought her statement pertaining to the incident for which the couple refused to give their statements and demanded justice for their daughter. “It has been more than five years since the CBI took up the investigation but no remarkable progress has been achieved so far. They exhumed Ayesha’s body last year and performed a postmortem but did not inform the developments,” Ayesha’s parents lamented.

Comments

