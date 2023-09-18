Permission mandatory for Ganesh Chaturthi pandals: ACP Ravi Kiran

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that stringent action would be initiated against those flouting rules and causing inconvenience to the public in the name of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city, NTR district police directed authorities to verify each and every pandal for fire safety and other norms before issuing the permissions.

Addressing the media on Sunday, South Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B Ravi Kiran said that the organisers need to obtain prior permission from concerned departments for setting up Ganesh pandals and must follow safety protocols in order to avoid any untoward incidents.

“Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, scheduled to be celebrated on September 18, city police framed as many as 41 rules and gave additional responsibilities to the organisers of festival pandals. All the associations and individuals who wish to celebrate the festival by constructing pandals shall take necessary permission from the Vijayawada police commissioner’s office,” the ACP added.

The police further made it mandatory that organisers will be obtaining permission only after submitting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department, electricity department and municipal corporation officials. “To avoid any confusion, all organisers have been told to get permission from the Unified Police Service Centre (UPSC) counter,” Ravi Kiran stated.

Step-up vigil to prevent untoward incidents: SP

Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal instructed the officials to increase vigil and take necessary action to prevent any untoward incidents on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi. He said police should beef up security starting from tomorrow till the immersion process of idols is completed

