Dasara festivities at Durga temple from October 15

In light of shortage of staff, individuals from other temples and additional personnel will be appointed on a contract basis for 10 days to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities.

Published: 20th September 2023

Goddess Kanaka Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Temple. (Photo | kanakadurgamma website)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the much-awaited Dussehra Sharannavaratri festival, the Goddess Kanaka Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Temple atop Indrakiladri is all set to host a grand celebration from October 15 to 23. Devotees will witness the divine manifestations of Goddess Durga in various Alankarams (attires) throughout the festival, culminating in a special appearance as Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi Alankaram on a concluding day.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk robes on behalf of the government of Andhra Pradesh on October 20.The festivities will commence on October 15 with Goddess Durga adorned as Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi, followed by Sri Gayatri Devi, Sri Annapurna Devi, Sri Mahalakshmi Devi, Sri Maha Chandi Devi, Sri Saraswati Devi, Sri Lalita Tripurasundari, Sri Durga Devi and Sri Mahishasura Mardini Devi.

In light of the shortage of staff, individuals from other temples and additional personnel will be appointed on a contract basis for 10 days to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities. However, due to the expected rush of devotees, the sanctum sanctorum (Antaralaya) darshan will not be available during the entire nine-day Dussehra festivities.

Chairman of the Durga Temple Executive Committee Karnati Rambabu mentioned that Rs 2.5 crore were allocated for engineering works and 200 additional staff were roped in on a contract basis to manage the event. Executive Officer of the Durga Temple D Bhramaramba explained that Kesakhandana Hall will accommodate 600 staff members, and 10 prasadam counters will be operational daily, including at the model guest house and state guest house. She furthermore said that they allocated  Rs 7 crore budget for this year’s celebrations, anticipating a significant turnout of devotees.

