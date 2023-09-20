Rail Coach Restaurant in Vijayawada thrown open to public

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second Rail Coach Restaurant in the Vijayawada division was thrown open for the public on Tuesday. While the first one was set up in Rajahmundry railway station, the second one came up in Vijayawada railway station.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil and Haldirams Chairman Shiv Kishan ji Agarwal inaugurated the new restaurant and said that as part of providing enhanced passenger services and novel experience to the rail users, the SCR, Vijayawada Division has conceptualised an innovative idea by starting a Coach Restaurant in the East Entrance Circulating area of the railway station.

Under the Non-fare Revenue initiative, Indian Railways is refurbishing its old railway coaches, by turning them into beautiful concept restaurants making them an attraction for travellers. In a similar endeavour, Vijayawada Division authorities have modified one sleeper coach on rails setup at the circulating area of the station with full AC provision and modified interiors to suit the dining requirements.

Rail commuters and the general public will now have a unique and pleasant dining experience at this restaurant. These services shall be offered round the clock for the convenience of the travelling public.“This restaurant not only provides hygienic and quality food to rail commuters 24/7 but also generates revenue on a large scale to the Division,’’ said Vavilapalli Rambabu, Sr DCM, Vijayawada. Narendra A. Patil said passengers will now get a premium dining experience in this multi-cuisine with hygiene and quality food available round the clock.

