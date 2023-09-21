Vijayawada Municipal Corporation plans to turn floral waste into incense sticks

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding a solution for sustainable waste management during Ganesh idol immersion, the authorities of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation are planning to implement a zero-waste approach by manufacturing incense sticks with used flowers, banana leaves and other puja materials, which will be either dumped in dustbins or water bodies. The manufactured incense sticks will be donated to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri and other temples in the city.

Stating that it is common to notice huge piles of flowers and banana leaves, which were used for rituals during festivals, being dumped in water bodies and dustbins, VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said, “In order to protect canals from pollution, we have decided to use the flower waste for preparing incense sticks and other materials like dhoop sticks. The used flowers and others will be collected separately and will be sent to units where it will be processed with the help of Green Waves Recyclers for the effective management of flower waste.” On the other hand, banana leaves, stems, tree wastes, fruits and mango leaves will be sent to biomethanation plants to the waste into vermicompost, he added.

To realise this aim, special teams from VMC are deployed at places, where Ganesh idol immersion takes place, to collect the waste to prevent water pollution, said the commissioner. He further appealed to the public to cooperate with the VMC staff for the noble cause. Swapnil also stressed that VMC is strictly implementing the Mission for Clean Krishna and Godavari Canals, and are taking strict measures to prevent people from immersing Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols in irrigation canals and other water bodies.

“Swachhagrahis, whose role is to ensure that no one immerse or dump puja waste in water bodies, were deployed at key bridges in the city to prevent people from immersing idols in canals,” he added.

Elaborate arrangements made for idol immersion

On the other hand, police authorities, irrigation department officials and corporation officials concerned made elaborate arrangements near Prakasam barrage where all the idols will be immersed in the Krishna River downstream. Vijayawada city police and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials are inspecting the immersion process which began on Wednesday and formed special teams to control the traffic. The teams will be monitoring the activities and help the public to immerse the idols at specific locations arranged.“Special care was taken and huge cranes were deployed to carry and immerse the idols downstream,” NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata told TNIE.

VIJAYAWADA: Finding a solution for sustainable waste management during Ganesh idol immersion, the authorities of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation are planning to implement a zero-waste approach by manufacturing incense sticks with used flowers, banana leaves and other puja materials, which will be either dumped in dustbins or water bodies. The manufactured incense sticks will be donated to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri and other temples in the city. Stating that it is common to notice huge piles of flowers and banana leaves, which were used for rituals during festivals, being dumped in water bodies and dustbins, VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said, “In order to protect canals from pollution, we have decided to use the flower waste for preparing incense sticks and other materials like dhoop sticks. The used flowers and others will be collected separately and will be sent to units where it will be processed with the help of Green Waves Recyclers for the effective management of flower waste.” On the other hand, banana leaves, stems, tree wastes, fruits and mango leaves will be sent to biomethanation plants to the waste into vermicompost, he added. To realise this aim, special teams from VMC are deployed at places, where Ganesh idol immersion takes place, to collect the waste to prevent water pollution, said the commissioner. He further appealed to the public to cooperate with the VMC staff for the noble cause. Swapnil also stressed that VMC is strictly implementing the Mission for Clean Krishna and Godavari Canals, and are taking strict measures to prevent people from immersing Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols in irrigation canals and other water bodies. “Swachhagrahis, whose role is to ensure that no one immerse or dump puja waste in water bodies, were deployed at key bridges in the city to prevent people from immersing idols in canals,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Elaborate arrangements made for idol immersion On the other hand, police authorities, irrigation department officials and corporation officials concerned made elaborate arrangements near Prakasam barrage where all the idols will be immersed in the Krishna River downstream. Vijayawada city police and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials are inspecting the immersion process which began on Wednesday and formed special teams to control the traffic. The teams will be monitoring the activities and help the public to immerse the idols at specific locations arranged.“Special care was taken and huge cranes were deployed to carry and immerse the idols downstream,” NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata told TNIE.