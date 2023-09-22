Couple stabbed to death over property dispute

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a couple was allegedly murdered in broad daylight by their family members over property disputes in Ayyanki village of Movva mandal in Krishna district on Thursday.

The deceased couple was identified as Veeranki Varalakshmi (50) and Veeranki Veerakrishna (55). While Varalakshmi was attacked and stabbed to death when she was on her way home after attending puja at Ganesh pandal in the village, her husband Veerakrishna was murdered a few minutes earlier at the village panchayat office, said the police. The accused fled the scene after killing the couple.

According to DSP Srikanth, the deceased Veerakrishna was accused in a murder case of his own brother Veeranki Purnachandra Rao who was killed in 2012 over land disputes. He said the two brothers had been quarrelling over 3.1 acres of agricultural land in the village and the death of his father Chinna Anjaneyulu remained suspicious to date.

Upon learning about the incident, Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Srikanth inspected the scene of offence and said special teams were formed to track down the accused involved in the murder case. He also said that family members of the deceased’s brother Purnachandra Rao developed a grudge against him over property disputes and have been waiting for an opportunity to avenge his father’s murder. A case has been registered and the probe is on.

