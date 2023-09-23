Man gets two years of RI in POCSO case in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada special POCSO court sentenced a man to undergo rigorous imprisonment of two years for harassing a minor girl on Friday.The POCSO court judge Dr S Rajani also imposed a fine amount of Rs 31,000 to the accused and instructed district legal service authority (DLSA) to provide Rs 29,000 of the fine amount to the victim minor girl.

According to police, the accused Mallampati Tirupati Reddy tried to molest the minor girl when she was waiting outside her house in May 2018. Based on a complaint, Ajit Singh Nagar, registered a case against the accused, Tirupati Reddy, and his mother, Mallampati Seethamma, under relevant sections 354(A)(D), 323 r/w 34 IPC of section 8 of POCSO act.After examining evidence and witnesses, judge Rajini pronounced the judgement sentencing the accused to undergo 2 years imprisonment.

