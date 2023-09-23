Home Cities Vijayawada

Man gets two years of RI in POCSO case in Vijayawada

According to police, the accused Mallampati Tirupati Reddy tried to molest the minor girl when she was waiting outside her house in May 2018.

Published: 23rd September 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada special POCSO court sentenced a man to undergo rigorous imprisonment of two years for harassing a minor girl on Friday.The POCSO court judge Dr S Rajani also imposed a fine amount of Rs 31,000 to the accused and instructed district legal service authority (DLSA) to provide Rs 29,000 of the fine amount to the victim minor girl.

According to police, the accused Mallampati Tirupati Reddy tried to molest the minor girl when she was waiting outside her house in May 2018. Based on a complaint, Ajit Singh Nagar, registered a case against the accused, Tirupati Reddy, and his mother, Mallampati Seethamma, under relevant sections 354(A)(D), 323 r/w 34 IPC of section 8 of POCSO act.After examining evidence and witnesses, judge Rajini pronounced the judgement sentencing the accused to undergo 2 years imprisonment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp