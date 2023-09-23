Home Cities Vijayawada

Officials told to ensure voters’ safety at poll stations in Vijayawada

23rd September 2023

Image used for representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar instructed officials to take steps to prevent problems at the existing and new polling centres in the city. Each polling station can accommodate a maximum of 1,400 voters, he said.

The civic body chief inspected various locations, including Tunugunta Ramadevi Elementary School in 29th Division Madhura Nagar, Sri Venkateswara Sivaramakrishna Mudiraj Kalyana Mandapam, Municipal Corporation Kalyana Mandapam, Satavahana College, and Sambamurthy Road in 27th Division, across the city to assess whether or not a polling station could be set up. Further, he urged election officials to ensure proper infrastructure and facilities at these centres.

Speaking to reporters, Pundkar said following the District Election Officer’s instructions, he instructed the assistant electoral registration officers to identify polling centres that have voters higher than the specified norms.

“Special arrangements are being made at each polling centre to ensure the safety of voters and election personnel. Only buildings with adequate drinking water and electricity facilities are being considered for establishing polling stations. If any repairs are needed for the centres, early identification and appropriate measures will be taken,” he explained.Assistant electoral registration officers, booth level officers, secretariat staff, and other officials accompanied the VMC commissioner.

Applications invited for 107 ward volunteer posts

VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar invited online applications to fill 107 ward volunteer posts at various divisions. Candidates who are aged between 18 and 35, and have passed Class X will be eligible. 

