Ahobila Narasimha Dasa program resumes

VIJAYAWADA: Srimate Srivan Satakopa Sri Ranganatha Yatheendra Maha Desikan, the 46th Peethadhipathi of Sri Ahobila Math has restarted a centuries old Sri Ahobila Narasimha Dasa programme to propagate Sri Vaishnava Sampradaya and Hindu Dharma.

In an event organised here in Ahobila Math, the seer had a cordial interaction with Cherchi, a tribal community.He said that Chenchus had a inseparable bond with Ahobila Narasimha whom they regard as their brother-in-law.

The Vasanthika Parinayam drama written by 7th Seer of Sri Ahobila Math gives a significant account on Narasimha’s marriage with Chenchu Lakshmi. Sri Ranganatha Yatheendra Maha Desikan also said that the Honey required for Perumal Kainkaryam will be bought from Chenchus.

The seer also assured to provide scholarships for the brilliant-minded students among Chenchus and will take all the possible steps for their well being. He later blessed Chenchus with Sesha Vastram, Mantrakshata and Kunkuma. Chenchus also presented a bow and arrows to His Holiness as a mark of honour.

Ahobila Math pontiff Sri Ranganatha Yatheendra also said that events and programmes are planned and will be started shortly, for the propagation of Hindu Dharma Sri Vaishnava Sampradayam in the villages that are the part of Paruveta utsavam.

