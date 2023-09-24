Two hours of downpour leaves Vijawada waterlogged

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada witnessed heavy downpour lasting for over two hours, severely impacting the daily lives of its citizens, on Saturday evening. The excessive rain resulted in water logging in multiple low-lying areas across the city. Prasadampadu, Ramavarappadu, Gundala, Patamata, Benz circle, Suryarao pet, Payakapuram, Old Raja Rajeswaripet, and other localities witnessed the overflow of drainage water.

The VMC responded, dispatching teams with the assistance of machinery to clear the water-logged areas, notably the low-level railway bridges at Kaleswara Rao Market.M Prabhakar Rao, the Chief Engineer of VMC, emphasised that there are some regular water logging places including NTR circle, Prakasam Road and other locations.

