Andhra Pradesh High Court bids farewell to Justice DVSS Somayajulu

During his tenure, Justice Somayajulu has solved several cases and was noted for his verdicts in civil, commercial and arbitration cases.

Published: 26th September 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Justice DVSS Somayajulu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday bid farewell to Justice DVSS Somayajulu, who has been retired from the service. 

The full court headed by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur hailed the contribution of Justice Somayajulu to the judiciary. 

During his tenure, Justice Somayajulu has solved several cases and was noted for his verdicts in civil, commercial and arbitration cases. Somayajulu was BCCI Legal Committee member, Visakhapatnam Bar Association President, Visakh Waltair Club president. 

“He rose from district judge level to High Court judge level. He provided me with valuable suggestions with regards to administration and with his retirement, we lost the services of a good judge,” Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur said and wished him a happy retired life. 

Advocate General S Sriram appreciated Somayajulu for his patient hearing of cases. High Court Advocates Association president Janakirami Reddy, Deputy Solicitor General N Harinath and others also spoke on the occasion.

