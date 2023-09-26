Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh govt urged to procure 25 per cent of goods from MSME units

The AP Chambers suggested the State to take proactive measures to procure goods from the MSME units in AP.

Published: 26th September 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

AP Chambers president P Bhaskara Rao, executive vice president L Raghu Ram Reddy, general secretary B Raja Sekhar and director P Koti Rao meet Secretary N Yuvraj at the State Secretariat.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) president P Bhaskara Rao, executive vice president L Raghu Ram Reddy, general secretary B Raja Sekhar and director P Koti Rao called on Secretary (Industries & Commerce) N Yuvraj at the State Secretariat on Monday and submitted a representation on the government procurements from MSME units in Andhra Pradesh.

“As per the Public Procurement Policy of MSME Act, 2006, the Union government set an annual target of 25 per cent mandatory procurement from the MSME sector effective from April 1, 2015. However, various government departments, corporations, public sector undertakings, etc., are not adhering to the mandatory guidelines stipulated for procurement of goods and services from within the State,” they stated.

There are 358 items reserved for exclusive procurement from MSMEs and most of these are manufactured in the State. As part of the Restart Package, the State government provided for preferential market access to Micro and Small Enterprises in all government procurements.

The AP Chambers suggested the State take proactive measures to procure goods from the MSME units in AP.

