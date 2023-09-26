Home Cities Vijayawada

Telangana Governor unveils books on Deendayal

Tamilisai Soundararajan

 Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan commented on the rejection of the two Telangana MLC nominations, which were recommended by the Telangana government, stating that the reasons have been mentioned in the same file.

She attended Deendayal Upadhyaya’s 107th birth anniversary programme held at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Monday.  Responding to questions asked by the media on returning the nominations for MLC to the Telangana government, Tamilisai said that it is not the right platform to comment on such issues and added that the reasons for rejecting the nominations were mentioned in the same file.

During the programme, which was presided over by former MLC Madhav, Tamilisai unveiled a set of 15 volumes of books on the complete works of Deendayal Upadhyaya compiled by the Research and Development Foundation for Integral Humanism chairman Mahesh Chandra Sarma.

Stating that the ideology of Deendayal Upadhyaya has inspired her, Tamilisai recalled that her father was two times MP and four times MLA. 

BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari, ex-MP Gokaraju Gangaraju and ex-Manipur chief secretary J Suresh Babu were present.

