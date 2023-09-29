Scheme aims to take health services closer to people: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, which is scheduled to commence on September 30, is meant to take the medical and health services even closer to the people and as part of the programme, medical camps will be held by specialist doctors, said Minister for Health Vidadala Rajini.

Holding a video conference with officials on Thursday, she said already phase-1 survey of Arogya Suraksha has already been completed and now phase-2 and phase-3 surveys are under progress and from September 30, medical camps will be conducted in urban and rural areas under Jagananna Arogya Suraksha.

“At the medical camps, seven types of tests will be conducted and 118 types of medicines have been kept ready for distribution. Pamphlets highlighting the YSR Aarogyasri scheme are being distributed during the door-to-door survey in the State,” she said. She advised village/ward volunteers to create awareness among people.

