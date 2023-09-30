Home Cities Vijayawada

Varun Cardiac Sciences organises Marathon-2023

On this occasion, people were made aware of CPR at the stadium.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of World Heart Day, Varun Cardiac Sciences organised a Marathon -2023 in the city on Friday.The marathon, flagged of by NTR District Collector Dilli Rao, started at Indira Gandhi Stadium, passed through MG Road, PVP Mall, Moghalrajpuram, Food Court and reached the starting point.On this occasion, people were made aware of CPR at the stadium.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that many people are suffering from heart disease due to lifestyle changes and expressed concern over the increasing number of cardiac-related diseases.Head of Varun Cardiac and Neurosciences Dr Guntur Varun, Vijaya Dairy Chairman Chalasani Anjaneyulu and Vijaya School of Nursing principal Arjuna Rao  were present.

Varun Cardiac Sciences

