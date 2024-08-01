B. Tech first-year classes begin at Vignan’s Lara Engineering College

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan Educational Institutions Chairman Dr Lau Rattaiah stated that joy, pain, difficulties, ups and downs are essential in the lives of students for their growth. B.Tech first-year classes were commenced in Vignan’s Lara Engineering College at Vadlamudi of Chebrolu mandal on Wednesday.

Students and their parents from across the State attended the programme organised for this occasion. Rattaiah, who attended the meeting as the chief guest, thanked the parents for choosing their college and congratulate the students in the APEAPCET counselling.

He said that the implementation of Pancha Sutras in the college, including Faculty Development Programme, Planning, Training, Communication System, Counselling System, CRT Classes and Teaching Method are the reasons why their students achieve higher positions in life.

He also stated that the teachers at their college achieve 100% results by updating the available technologies regularly. Last year, 840 job opportunities were available for 603 students, he said. Certificates were awarded to 26 students who showed the highest performance in Ideathon and Hackathon coding contests.