Vijayawada MP seeks Rs 100 crore for Durga Temple development

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) has urged Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to sanction Rs 100 crore for Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Vijayawada under PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) Scheme to improve pilgrim amenities at the temple.

Chinni called on Shekhawat in New Delhi on Thursday, and submitted a memorandum to him seeking Central aid for the development of Durga temple, which he said is one of the most ancient temples in India, and the second largest in AP after Tirumala in terms of pilgrim footfall besides being the largest one in the capital region of Amaravati, situated on the Indrakeeladri Hill on the left bank of Krishna river.

“As per records, the temple is being visited by about 25,000 pilgrims every day, and the number goes up to 50,000 during Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and more than 2.5 lakh during Dasara and Bhavani Deeksha. Hence, pilgrim amenities at the temple need to be improved as per the pilgrim footfall,” he informed the Union Minister.

Mentioning that proposals have already been sent in this regard from the Endowments Department of AP, underscoring the need for planning for future development works in small space saving models, which require multi-level structures, the TDP MP urged Sekhawat to sanction Rs 100 crore for the infrastructure development of Durga temple under the PRASAD Scheme.