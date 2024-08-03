Officials told to build drain at flood retaining wall in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Residents of Vijayawada city have recently reported to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM that the area near the Krishna Lanka Returning Wall either floods during rain or turns into a sewage hazard.

In response, the Commissioner has instructed authorities to construct a drain to address this issue. During his visit on Friday, he inspected the ongoing construction works based on the project map and directed officials to expedite its completion.

Additionally, Dhyanachandra has emphasised the need to finalise the fencing work at the riverfront park near Kanakadurga Barrage. This park, designed to enhance the public’s recreational experience, should be fully accessible soon. The civic body chief also reviewed the park’s layout and the necessary actions to ensure its optimal use.

The visit included an inspection of the sewage treatment plant at Ramalingeswara Nagar, where the water treatment processes were evaluated. He instructed officials to complete all upgrading work promptly and to enhance the water treatment processes further.