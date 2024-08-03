RPF Vijayawada team wins volleyball tournament

VIJAYAWADA: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the South Central Railway (SCR) conducted its Inter Divisional Volleyball Tournament at Guntakal Division on Friday. The RPF Vijayawada team emerged victorious.

The RPF Vijayawada team defeated Guntakal Division with a decisive 3-0 lead. The match scores were 25-19, 25-11, and 25-14. This is the fourth consecutive time that the Vijayawada team won the championship showcasing their dominance in the tournament.

Senior divisional security commissioner Valleswara B Thokala and assistant security commissioner Madhusudhana Rao of Vijayawada Division, SCR congratulated the RPF Vijayawada team for their outstanding performance and dedication. They praised the team’s hard work and commitment, which has consistently brought laurels to the division.

Narendra A Patil, DRM, Vijayawada, SCR said that the RPF Vijayawada team’s triumph is a testament to their exceptional skills and relentless effort, setting a high standard for future competitions.