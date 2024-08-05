Vijayawada

Ancient Mahavir Jain idol lies in neglect in Kurnool

As part of an awareness programme, E Sivanagi Reddy, an archaeologist and his team conducted a thorough survey of ruined temples near Nayakallu village.
Archaeologist E Sivanagi Reddy and his team with the ancient Vardhman Mahavir Jain idol, which lies in utter neglect in Kurnool district
Archaeologist E Sivanagi Reddy and his team with the ancient Vardhman Mahavir Jain idol, which lies in utter neglect in Kurnool district Photo | Express
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ancient Vardhman Mahavir Jain idol is lying in a state of utter neglect on the outskirts of Nayakallu village in Kalluru mandal of Kurnool district, said E Sivanagi Reddy, archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation.

As part of an awareness programme, Reddy and his team conducted a thorough survey of ruined temples near Nayakallu village.

They came across the 24th Jain Tirthankar Vardhman Mahavir sculpture carved out of black basalt stone. The idol belongs to the Rashtrakuta period (10th century CE ) and urged the villagers to shift it to other place for preservation.

Ancient Mahavir Jain idol

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com