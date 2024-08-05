Andhra Pradesh: Breastfeeding Week awareness walk flagged off

VIJAYAWADA: Lakshmi Shah, CEO of NTR Vaidya Seva Trust emphasised that breast milk acts as the first health vaccine for a baby. He flagged off the Breastfeeding Week awareness walk as a chief guest of the event, organized jointly by the All India Paediatricians Council and Krishna District Medical Council on Sunday.

Students from various medical institutions enthusiastically participated in the awareness walk, which proceeded from the IMA hall to the government hospital. On this occasion, Lakshmi Shah stated that only mother’s milk serves as nectar for a breastfed baby. He urged everyone to make the breastfeeding week celebrations successful with the slogan “Let’s reduce the gap, let’s support all mothers to breastfeed.” He highlighted that the State government prioritises health, and the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust is providing assistance for the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.

Dr Yalamanchili Sandhya, President of Krishna Division of the All India Paediatricians Council, Dr V Sridevi, Secretary, Dr Chalasani Pramod, President of IMA Vijayawada, Dr. Vellanki Sridevi and others were present.