Special Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from Vijayawada to cover seven Jyotirlingas

VIJAYAWADA: IRCTC joint general manager Kishore Satya announced that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), South Central Zone, is operating the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, covering seven Jyotirlingas starting from Vijayawada. The tour begins on August 17 and concludes on August 28.

The joint general manager clarified that this is a special train, not a passenger train, and is specifically targeted for Sravana Masam. The Bharat Gaurav Tourist train departs from Vijayawada to Ujjain (Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar) via Secunderabad, covering Dwaraka (Nageswar), Somanath (Somanath), Pune (Bhimashankar), Nasik (Trimbakeshwar), and Aurangabad (Grishneshwar).

Kishore Satya informed that the 11 nights/12 days tour includes security for tourists, guides, food, accommodation and road transportation. The package starts from Rs 20,000 per individual depending on the journey class.

IRCTC Vijayawada area manager M Raja encouraged everyone to utilise the opportunity to book tickets for their parents and relatives either at Vijayawada, Secunderabad, or online at www.irctctourism.com.

IRCTC GM P Raj Kumar launched the promotional posters in the presence of chief supervisor VY Prasad.