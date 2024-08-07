Vijayawada: VMC Chief emphasizes crucial role of contractors in city development

VIJAYAWADA: The role of contractors in the development of the city is very important, said Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) HM Dhyanchandra Commissioner.

During a meeting with contractors on Tuesday, he commended the contractors for their visible contribution to the city’s infrastructure, including roadworks. He stressed that all projects must meet high-quality standards and encouraged contractors to report any issues they encounter.

The Commissioner also underscored the importance of collaboration among contractors and welcomed their innovative ideas and suggestions for the city’s development. The meeting provided a platform for contractors to discuss issues related to payments, deposits, and other challenges.

VMC Chief Engineer M Prabhakar Rao, and others were also present.