Vijayawada: Drive to prevent vision loss of pupils

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare C Hari Kiran emphasised the utmost priority of conducting eye tests for students. On Wednesday, he held a review on the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment at the headquarters of the Health Department in Mangalagiri.

Hari Kiran highlighted the importance of early detection and correction of vision loss through student eye examinations, which began on August 1. He stressed that special attention should be given to this initiative, particularly in tribal areas, to ensure comprehensive coverage.

He instructed that the programme for control of blindness and visual impairment be implemented in mission mode. The upcoming Eye Donation fortnight, scheduled from August 25 to September 8, aims to raise awareness and encourage participation in eye donation.

The primary objective of the programme is to reduce the prevalence of blindness to 0.25 percent by 2025. The Commissioner underscored the need for public awareness about eye health and the precautions necessary to protect vision. He advised voluntary service organisations and private businesses to participate in the government’s efforts.

Dr Sunil Nayak, Joint Director of the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment, provided an overview to the Commissioner.

He said the State has 12 eye donation centres and two eye banks dedicated to this cause.