Andhra Pradesh: Three youths get 20-year RI for gangrape

VIJAYAWADA: A Special Vijayawada POCSO Court on Thursday sentenced three youths to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 each for gangraping a 17-year-old girl in September 2019. The three accused, Uttaradi Guru Sai Chandra alias Sai, Golla Sai alias Mental Sai and Peyyala Tarun Kumar and other four juveniles are undergoing trial with the principal magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board.

According to NTR district CP SV Rajashekhar Babu, the prime accused, Sai Chandra, befriended the victim girl and invited her to his home in the pretext of introducing to his mother. She went to his house on September 29, 2019. Taking advantage of the situation, Sai Chandra sexually assaulted her. Later, he called his friends. They committed sexual assault along with another two friends. They continued the heinous act on her more than two months.