South contributes 31 per cent of GDP with high per capita income: CREDAI

VIJAYAWADA: The Southern States contribute 31% to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with higher Per Capita Income, said Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) national secretary G Ram Reddy.

Addressing the press conference in Vijayawada on Thursday, he said these States are at the forefront of the technology, automobile, healthcare, and startup revolution in the country, attracting investments across sectors. This requires a focused approach towards building world-class infrastructure as we move towards ‘Viksit Bharat,’ he added.

He said the CREDAI AP will organise ‘SouthCon 2024’ at Ayana Hotel & Convention Centre of Vijayawada on August 24 and 25. Ram Reddy, CREDAI National Joint Secretary B Raja Srinivas and other delegates launched the event brochure.

He emphasised, “SouthCon 2024 is not just a platform for discussion but a catalyst for action. Our goal is to drive the adoption of innovative and sustainable practices that will shape the future of the real estate sector in South.”