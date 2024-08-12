World Librarians’ Day celebrated at VIT-AP

VIJAYAWADA: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) University-AP, in collaboration with BookBuzz Club, celebrated National Librarians’ Day on Saturday.

The event was held at the University Library Hall to mark the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr SR Ranganathan, the father of library science in India and an internationally renowned professor of library science.

SV University Tirupati Retired Prof. Dr V Pulla Reddy, attended as the chief guest. In his address, he underscored the significance of celebrating National Librarians’ Day annually. He highlighted Dr Ranganathan’s monumental contributions to the field, including his development of classification and cataloguing systems, his establishment of library science courses across various universities, and his extensive authorship on diverse subjects.

Dr Ranganathan’s influence extends to his tenure as a professor and librarian at prominent institutions such as Madras University, Benares Hindu University, and Delhi University. His pivotal role in the Indian Library Association and various international library organisations further solidifies his legacy.

Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy emphasised the varsity’s commitment to fostering a robust research culture. He detailed the university’s strides in advancing academic publications and securing patents through support from various governmental and private agencies. He also outlined the varsity’s efforts to promote research and innovation among faculty, research scholars, and students.

Librarian Dr Ch Veeranjaneyulu reiterated the importance of utilising library resources for academic and professional growth. He highlighted the extensive range of resources available, including subscriptions to premier e-journals, e-books, and databases such as ScienceDirect, IEEE (IEL), Springer, Scopus, and Web of Science.

Father of library science

