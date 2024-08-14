SCR Vijayawada division distributes national flags to staff

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) organised an Indian National Flag distribution event on Tuesday at the Railway Divisional Office Compound in Vijayawada. This campaign, initiated by the Ministry of Culture under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, encourages citizens to proudly display the Tiranga at their homes to celebrate India’s 77th Independence Day. Flags were distributed to all staff members of the Vijayawada Division.

Supervisors from depots in Rajahmundry, Nellore, Ongole, Kakinada, Eluru, and Tuni were also invited to collect flags and hoist them at their residences.

During the event, officials from the Personnel Department presented the Indian National Flag to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil, in his chamber on Tuesday.

Patil emphasised the campaign’s goal of fostering patriotism and raising awareness about the National Flag. He announced that flags would be distributed to all 17,345 employees across the division’s depots and stations, and urged staff to proudly hoist the flags from August 13-15, 2024, while also uploading selfies with the flag on https://harghartiranga.com/.

Patil urged everyone to strictly follow the Flag Code of India, 2002, and honour the flag with the respect it deserves. He highlighted that the Indian National Flag symbolises the nation’s resilience, and enduring spirit.