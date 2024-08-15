25 cops from Andhra Pradesh selected for service medals

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 25 police personnel, belonging to Andhra Pradesh, working in various wings across the State have been announced with the awards of service medals on the occasion of Independence Day, according to an official release from the Ministry of Home affairs on Wednesday.

Out of 25, two officers - Inspector General of police (IG) rank officer Mannem Ravi Prakash and inspector rank officer Dasari Raju - were selected for the President’s Medal for distinguished service. The 19 officials were awarded the Medal for Meritorious service and four officers selected for the Medal for Gallantry. The 19 officers are Vishnu Narnidi (ADSP), NSJ Lakshmi (DIG) and others.