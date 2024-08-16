Honouring unsung heroes marks Independence Day at VIT-AP

VIJAYAWADA: Vellore Institute of Technology - Andhra Pradesh (VIT-AP) on Thursday celebrated the 78th Independence Day by honouring nine unsung heroes. Dell Technologies, Banglore, vice president Elavarasu Krishnan attended as the chief guest and hoisted the national flag. The unsung heroes include two from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), five municipal workers, and two District Medical Health Officers (DHMOs).

Each recipient was presented with a memento and cash reward of Rs 25,000. Among the recipients of the award from NDRF are Gautam Kumar B (Inspector, 10th Battalion, NDRF) and N Swamy (Constable, 10th Battalion, NDRF) and they were honoured for their unwavering commitment to saving lives in numerous emergencies, such as floods and children falling into bore wells etc. Among the municipal workers felicitated are Narasala Keshava Rao, Ganta Radhakrishna, Ganduri Srinivasa Rao, Keshanapalli Jeevaratnam and Seeram Shetty Sridhar, all from the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC).