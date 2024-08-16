SRM-AP University celebrates Independence Day on a grand note

VIJAYAWADA: The 78th Independence Day celebrations were held on a grand note at SRM University-AP on Thursday. The event was a vibrant display of cultural unity, featuring soulful performances by students in classical and western dance, songs, instrumental music, and yoga, leaving the audience spellbound.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Manoj Arora delved into the essence of Independence. He reflected on India’s remarkable journey since gaining freedom from British rule in 1947, celebrating the nations progress as the fifth largest economy and a global leader in various sectors.

He emphasised the importance of self-reliance, urging the audience to embrace the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and contribute to the nation’s growth. “Our time has come,’’ he said expressing confidence that India will be a developed nation by 2047, the centenary of Independence. The V-C celebrated SRM University-AP’s achievements, including its 100% placement record, and called for reimagining industry-academia collaborations to foster research and innovation. The event concluded with a heartfelt salute to the unsung heroes-the support staff-who contribute tirelessly to the university’s success.