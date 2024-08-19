18-month-old dies of electrocution in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, an 18-month-old girl died of electrocution in New RR Pet under Ajit Singh Nagar police station limits in Vijayawada on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night when the girl came into contact with a live electrical wire connected to a power box in the fifth block.

She sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a government hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday afternoon. Upon hearing of the incident, CPM state secretariat member Ch Baburao visited the family to offer condolences. He held the VMC and electricity department responsible for the incident, alleging that their failure to conduct regular maintenance work in the blocks led to the tragedy.

Baburao also demanded ex-gratia compensation for the family and urged the VMC to take responsibility for drainage issues, power supply, and other maintenance activities in the colony.