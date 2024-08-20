23-year-old man accused of sexual abuse of minor in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: A 23-year-old youth allegedly sexually abused a 15-year-old minor girl in a village located in Visannapet mandal of NTR district. The accused was identified as Thota Chandu.

She was studying Intermediate in Tiruvuru of NTR district and was residing in a college hostel. During the incident, she was travelling from her village to college and was suffering from illness. According to reports, the incident occurred when the youth took advantage of the minor girl with the support of two juvenile boys, leading to severe outrage within the community. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of young girls in the area.

According to Tiruvuru K Giri Babu Circle Inspector, the incident took place on August 8 and was reported on August 18 by the victim girl, along with her mother. He said according to the complaint registered by the victim with the police, two minors including her classmate misled her and took her to the room of Thota Chandu from the bus stand. While two juveniles stayed outside of the room, the accused Chandu took advantage and abused the girl sexually by force. The girl informed her mother about the incident and the issue was taken to the notice of local elders, who complained the same to the police.

The CI said they registered a POCSO case along with other cases against the accused and will produce before the court. The juveniles were taken into custody and will be produced before the Child welfare committee.