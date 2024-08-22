Doctors continue fight for protection in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Following the Supreme Court’s recent decision to set up a National Task Force for a transparent investigation into the safety concerns of healthcare professionals, the senior residents (SRs), interns as well as students of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, have decided to resume non-emergency services, including out patient department (OPD), in-patient department (IPD), elective surgeries, lab services and academic activities.
This decision, made in a general body meeting on Wednesday has marked a shift in the ongoing protest.
AIIMS senior resident Dr P Siva Santosh, said “We respect the SC’s decision and have restarted non-emergency services. However, our fight for Central Protection Act continues. We will hold a pen-down protest from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm on Thursday to align with the ongoing national movement. The need for a Central Law is critical, and our peaceful protest will persist until this demand is met.”
Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA) has decided to continue their boycott of OPDs, elective surgeries, and emergency services.
The association remains steadfast on two key demands: they will maintain the protest until the National Panels provide an update on the situation, specifically regarding the call-off of the boycott for elective services and OPDs, and they will continue to boycott emergency services until a Government Order (GO) is issued for the implementation of a Special Protection Force (SPF) for healthcare professionals in the State.
On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA), Siddhartha Medical College (SMC) wing staged a hunger strike, with 10 PG students participating from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm.
Moreover, doctors from Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada, organised a major candle march in the city, attracting nearly 1,000 students from various colleges in the region. With the ongoing protests, patients at Rangaraya Hospital face difficulties due to the disruption of OPD services.
The students’ rally aimed to raise public awareness about the challenges doctors face in the workplace, stressing that ensuring their security would enable them to provide better care for patients.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr R Harish Kumar, SMC JUDA general secretary stated, “We are firm in our demand for the implementation of the Special Protection Force. Until a specific GO is issued to ensure our safety, we will not resume emergency services.”