Doctors continue fight for protection in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Following the Supreme Court’s recent decision to set up a National Task Force for a transparent investigation into the safety concerns of healthcare professionals, the senior residents (SRs), interns as well as students of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, have decided to resume non-emergency services, including out patient department (OPD), in-patient department (IPD), elective surgeries, lab services and academic activities.

This decision, made in a general body meeting on Wednesday has marked a shift in the ongoing protest.

AIIMS senior resident Dr P Siva Santosh, said “We respect the SC’s decision and have restarted non-emergency services. However, our fight for Central Protection Act continues. We will hold a pen-down protest from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm on Thursday to align with the ongoing national movement. The need for a Central Law is critical, and our peaceful protest will persist until this demand is met.”

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA) has decided to continue their boycott of OPDs, elective surgeries, and emergency services.