Heavy rain hits Vijayawada, causing traffic chaos, waterlogging

VIJAYAWADA: A sudden downpour in Vijayawada on Thursday evening brought relief to residents suffering from sweltering heat but caused significant disruptions across the city. The heavy rain, which lasted over two hours, led to waterlogging on major roads, including Eluru Road and Besant Road, causing traffic jams at key junctions like Benz Circle. Several low-lying areas were inundated, and commuters, particularly those on two-wheelers, struggled to navigate the flooded streets.

The stretch from Benz Circle to NTR Circle became heavily clogged due to rainwater accumulation. Same is the situation at Auto Nagar, Currency Nagar, Ramavarappadu Junction, Machavaram, Prasadampadu, Satyanarayanapuram, Chittinagar and Jakkampudi YSR Colony.

“Pedestrians and motorists faced inconveniences due to waterlogged roads and traffic snarls. It took more than 30 minutes to reach Benz Circle from PNBS as the entire stretch was jam-packed with vehicles due to traffic jams on Varadhi bridge,” said a resident of Labbipet, Venkat. Following the rain, VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra inspected the affected areas, including Pandit Nehru Bus Station and the low bridge near KR Market. He instructed officials to prioritize clearing waterlogged areas and restoring traffic flow, while coordinating efforts across departments to minimize disruption for residents.