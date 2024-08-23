VIT-AP celebrates World Entrepreneurs’ Day with idea pitching event

VIJAYAWADA: Vellore Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh’s (VIT-AP) Innovation Incubation Entrepreneurship Cell (IIEC) and Entrepreneurship Club hosted the World Entrepreneurs’ Day celebrations on Wednesday.

The centrepiece of the celebration, Idea Pitching Event, drew 46 eager teams to present their creative concepts. Following the competition, 30 teams advanced to pitch their ideas before a distinguished panel of entrepreneurship faculty.

The judges were highly impressed by the talent on display, selecting six outstanding ideas for the grand finale. The three winning projects that stood out were: Park Aid, a solution to ease parking issues; Femto, an initiative focused on women’s safety; and The Abhaya Advocate, a platform empowering women through legal assistance. VIT-AP V-C Dr SV Kota Reddy praised the participants and highlighted the university’s achievements in patents and research publications.