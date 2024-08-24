Andhra: Samagra Shiksha ASPD urges pupils to make use of school laboratories

VIJAYAWADA: Samagra Shiksha Additional State Project Director (ASPD) Dr KV Srinivasulu Reddy, emphasised that India should lead the world in scientific experiments. Speaking at an event on National Astronomy Day, organised at Vijayawada’s Dhanekula Engineering College by the School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha, Reddy encouraged teachers to draw inspiration from renowned figures like Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Vikram Sarabhai, and Kalpana Chawla. He urged educators to prepare students to become the scientists of tomorrow.

He highlighted that ancient Indian texts such as the Vedas and Puranas referenced scientific principles. He pointed out that Samagra Shiksha is actively promoting scientific development through initiatives like science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and Atal Tinkering Labs. He encouraged students to make full use of these school laboratories, urging them to be innovate in ways that address climate change and protect humanity from environmental pollution. Dr DKRK Varaprasad, the former General Manager of BHEL, also addressed the students, stressing the importance of staying informed on space-related topics.

Krishna District Education Officer (DEO) Tahera Sultana, who attended the event as a special guest, emphasised that science is intertwined with every aspect of life. She encouraged students to aim for significant discoveries and to pursue their passion for science, reminding them that the sky’s the limit for future scientists. As part of the programme, the guests paid tribute to the first Chief Minister of Andhra State, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, on his birth anniversary.