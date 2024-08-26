Cops seize 33 vehicles in cordon and search operation

VIJAYAWADA: Gudivada police conducted cordon and search operations in Jagananna Colony and TIDCO Housing Colony in various places in Gudivada town on Sunday. The search operations started around 6 a.m, and the police seized 33 vehicles.

In a press release, Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) R. Gangadhar Rao stated that the cordon and search operation was aimed at uncovering illegal substances like liquor, arms, explosives, narcotics, unregistered items, vehicles, as well as apprehending suspects and preventing unlawful activities. He said the outskirts are more prone to gatherings of anti-social elements and criminals to avoid being caught by the police.

As part of the cordon and search procedure, the police verified vehicle records and confiscated 33 vehicles lacking proper documentation. The police also served notices to a few individuals who were suspects in various cases.

The SP said this programme is being organised at all identified problematic locations, villages, and town outskirts. The police verified matters relating to the presence of suspects, old criminals, houses of old criminals, and secret places storing illegal liquor, harmful arms, crackers, drugs, goods, and vehicles without proper documentation. “Suspects will be taken into custody for thorough inquiry, and vehicles without proper records will be seized,” said SP Gangadhar Rao.