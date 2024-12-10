Expedite road repairs to avoid public inconvenience: VMC chief to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM directed the officials to expedite the road repair works to minimise inconvenience to the public.

On Monday, he inspected the divisions 37, 54 and 55, including Canal Road, Gandhi Bomma Centre, Winchipeta, and Nizam Gate areas.

During the visit, he asked the officials to complete the road repairs to Canal Road swiftly in view of Bhavani Deeksha season. At Main Bazaar, he ordered the completion of L&T construction works and its extension to Kaleswara Rao Market. Inspecting the CC road construction in Division 55, he stressed the importance of adherence to quality standards. He also directed the construction of alternative routes to avoid public inconvenience.

The Commissioner also reviewed ongoing desiltation works at the outfall drain near Nizam Gate and instructed the immediate repair of the escalator. While inspecting the desilting of drains at Gandhi Bomma Centre, he suggested the workers put up caution signage at critical points.

CE R Srinath and CMHO Dr Suresh Babu were present.