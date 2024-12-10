Free rice worth Rs 80k crore was diverted between 2019-24: Lanka Dinakar

VIJAYAWADA: Chairman of the Twenty Points Programme Implementation Lanka Dinakar stated that the TDP-led NDA government will take legal action against those involved in the illegal export and recycling of PDS rice meant for the poor, as per the report of Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Dinakar alleged that during the COVID-19 pandemic, rice allocations were diverted and illegally exported from Kakinada Port. From 2019 to 2024, a significant portion of the Rs 80,000 crore worth of free rice was misused. He called for accountability and reforms in distribution to curb corruption and meet the NFSA’s objective.

Addressing a press conference, Dinakar noted that of the 4.32 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 62% are supported by the Union and 38% by the State governments. Furthermore, he also advocated for the employment of labourers in Kakinada port through ‘just’ means instead of pushing them to rely on illegal rice exports.