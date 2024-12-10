YSRCP government intimidated officials: HM Anitha

On Monday, Minister Anitha conducted a surprise inspection of Gandhinagar Jail in Vijayawada to evaluate the conditions for inmates and ensure basic facilities are provided. During the visit, she reviewed jail records, prisoner accommodations, and available resources for both inmates and staff.

On the occasion, she emphasised the importance of prompt and impartial police response to public grievances, stating that unilateral actions would not be tolerated. Speaking about the ongoing efforts to strengthen the police system, she highlighted measures aimed at enhancing law enforcement’s efficiency and integrity.

Addressing allegations of misconduct by jail officers in the Borugadda Anil case, Anitha confirmed that an investigation is underway. She assured the public that if the allegations are proven true, action will be taken against the guilty officers as per law.

Furthermore, the Home Minister lambasted the YSRCP for attempting to deflect attention from their past misdeeds by targeting coalition government leaders, including Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister N Lokesh. She asserted that cases would be filed against YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy for allegedly making inappropriate remarks.

The home minister accused Vijayasai of threatening the Kakinada SEZ and port management and misappropriating shares. She claimed that Vijayasai also implicated YV Subbareddy’s son-in-law in the alleged misdeeds. She warned that individuals who misused public funds and assets during the YSRCP government’s tenure would not be spared.