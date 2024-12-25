Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla calls for more awareness on Consumer Act to curb malpractices

VIJAYAWADA: Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar emphasised that widespread awareness of the Consumer Rights Act is essential to prevent fraud.

Speaking as the chief guest at a state-level awareness programme on National Consumer Day at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram on Tuesday, the minister called for a collective effort to educate citizens about their rights and facilities.

He noted that while consumer feedback previously guided product manufacturing, modern consumer laws have institutionalised accountability.

Announcing plans for village, mandal, and state-level awareness initiatives, the minister revealed that committees will be formed to combat misleading advertisements by traders. Additionally, discussions are underway with the Chief Minister to establish district-level food labs to ensure quality standards.

Minister Nadendla highlighted key achievements under the coalition government, including procurement of over 22.8 lakh metric tons of paddy directly from farmers via WhatsApp, with payments credited to their accounts within 48 hours. A total of `5,300 crore has been disbursed, exceeding expectations. Implementation of Deepam-2 scheme with distribution of 75 lakh free gas cylinder to beneficiaries on schedule.

The event featured addresses by Food Commission Chairman Ch Vijay Pratap Reddy and Consumer Forum Chairman Chiranjeevi, who stressed the role of consumer rights in fostering accountability.