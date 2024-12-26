Andhra Pradesh: Accused in ‘body in parcel’ case held

VIJAYAWADA: The West Godavari police on Wednesday arrested Sridhar Varma, the accused in the ‘dead body in a parcel’ case. Varma, who had been absconding, was apprehended in Hyderabad and subsequently brought to Bhimavaram for further investigation.

The case came to light on December 19 when Naga Tulasi, a resident of Yendagandi village in Undi mandal, received a parcel from the Kshatriya Seva Samithi, only to discover a dead body inside. West Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi inspected the parcel and registered a case of suspicious death, initiating a detailed inquiry. The deceased was later identified as Barre Pardalayya, a resident of Gandhinagaram village in Kalla mandal. It is revealed that the two parties were embroiled in a property dispute.

Further probe uncovered a trail of deceit surrounding Sridhar Varma. The accused, who had married three women under different identities, has been implicated in several cheating cases across three districts. Police informed that Varma masterminded the murder and had deliberately sent the body to Tulasi as part of his extortion scheme.

“Varma even prepared another parcel at his third wife’s house. Deceased Pardalayya hailed from same village as Varma’s first wife. He seemed to be planning to send another body to Tulasi,” police said.