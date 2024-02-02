Vijayawada sees 3x rise in number of parks

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to curb anti-social activities, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has been making efforts to convert vacant lands into recreation spots. This has resulted in the city witnessing a three-fold rise in the number of parks.

According to civic officials, more than 100 parks, including mini parks, have been developed in the past three years. Of the total, some existing parks were renovated.

These parks are now seeing a steady influx of people of all ages as they are equipped with open gymnasiums, walking and jogging tracks, and separate play area for children.

Additionally, VMC had constructed compound walls at more than 50 of its vacant sites in the city to prevent illegal entries and trespassing.

Elaborating on the objective of developing these recreational spaces for the public, civic body chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said, “During inspections, I had observed that most of the vacant places and abandoned parks in the city were turning into hotspots for illegal and anti-social activities. To protect these properties, VMC decided to develop them into parks by renovating them and ensuring proper maintenance. As a result, the number of parks in the city has increased three times when compared to previous years.”