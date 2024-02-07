Over 1,000 held for pulling chain in trains in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway- Vijayawada division, Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers urged the passengers to refrain from pulling the alarm chain without genuine cause.
The punctuality of the trains is compromised due to the frequency of unauthorised chain pulling, and eventually leading to late running of trains. Due to frequent Alarm Chain Pulling cases, the punctuality of trains is taking a major hit and eventually leading to late running of trains.
It may be remembered that pulling the alarm chain without a reasonable cause is a criminal act under Section 141 of the Railway Act 1989. The penalty includes imprisonment up to one year or fine of Rs1,000 or both.
Apart from affecting train punctuality, unauthorised alarm chain pulling (ACP) also has a cascading effect on the safety of the passengers. The alarm chain facility is meant for passengers in case of extreme emergency.
Vijayawada division RPF conducted a special drive against pulling of alarm chain menace during January, 2024. RPF Officials have arrested a total of 112 people in the month of January for ACP without reasonable cause.
During the current financial year, as many as 1097 individuals were arrested and levied penalties worth Rs6.39 lakh. Vijayawada division RPF officials have intensified the checks at several sections prone to such incidents.