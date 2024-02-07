Over 1,000 held for pulling chain in trains in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway- Vijayawada division, Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers urged the passengers to refrain from pulling the alarm chain without genuine cause.

The punctuality of the trains is compromised due to the frequency of unauthorised chain pulling, and eventually leading to late running of trains. Due to frequent Alarm Chain Pulling cases, the punctuality of trains is taking a major hit and eventually leading to late running of trains.

It may be remembered that pulling the alarm chain without a reasonable cause is a criminal act under Section 141 of the Railway Act 1989. The penalty includes imprisonment up to one year or fine of Rs1,000 or both.