Vijayawada family treats son-in-law with a feast of 220 dishes

VIJAYAWADA: A family in Vijayawada treated their son-in-law to a grand feast on the occasion of Kanuma on Tuesday. Veena Sahithi’s family welcomed their son-in-law Gopi Chand with 220 dishes.

The only daughter of Kokkula Venkata Sesha Iswara Rao and Lakshmi Kumari, Veena got married to Gopi on December 14 last year. Both her parents are teachers and reside at Darshipet in Patamata. The newly-married couple are software engineers and live in Bengaluru. Veena learnt about the tradition, which is prevalent in the Godavari districts, through a YouTube video. She then suggested her parents about it, following which the elaborate menu was planned.