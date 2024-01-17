Vijayawada family treats son-in-law with a feast of 220 dishes

VIJAYAWADA: A family in Vijayawada treated their son-in-law to a grand feast on the occasion of Kanuma on Tuesday. Veena Sahithi’s family welcomed their son-in-law Gopi Chand with 220 dishes.
The only daughter of Kokkula Venkata Sesha Iswara Rao and Lakshmi Kumari, Veena got married to Gopi on December 14 last year. Both her parents are teachers and reside at Darshipet in Patamata. The newly-married couple are software engineers and live in Bengaluru. Veena learnt about the tradition, which is prevalent in the Godavari districts, through a YouTube video. She then suggested her parents about it, following which the elaborate menu was planned.
The food spread comprised 55 varieties of sweets, five variations of fried rice, 12 vegetarian and 15 non-vegetarian dishes, six vegetarian podis, six kinds of pickles, 12 types of fruits, 32 soft drinks among others. A native of Kasuparru in Guntur, Gopi expressed surprise and said, “I never expected to receive such a warm welcome on my first festival at my father-in-law’s home. It was just amazing. However, it was not possible for me to taste every single dish served.”
Rao said, “When my daughter shared the idea with my wife, we planned the special menu for festival lunch. Selecting dishes and making is not easy thing, but the satisfaction we felt after they expressed their happiness cannot be explained.” In Mogaltur of West Godavari district, a family welcomed their son-in-law with 224 dishes. Jyothsna, daughter of Kaki Nageswara Rao and Lakshmi, married a Vijayawada-based businessman Lokesh Sai 10 months ago.