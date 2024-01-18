QCI’s INDGAP certification yields positive results in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : Quality Council of India (QCI)’s INDGAP (Good Agriculture Practice) certification, taken up in Andhra Pradesh on a pilot basis in 20 districts during Kharif in 2023 has yielded good results with farmers standing to get optimum price for their products and future acceptance in more than 135 countries for exporting the agriculture products

INDGAP provides a mechanism which gives direction to introduce quality in the production system to ensure food safety and hygiene thereby increasing acceptability of the produce by consumers and food processing industry.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on different fora has been advocating the need for a better platform for the farmers to get optimum price for their products and to that direction the need to be hand held for implementing best management practices. “Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) certification should be implemented,” he said during the Farmers Day meeting on July 8 and later during review meetings with agriculture department officials.