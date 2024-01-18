QCI’s INDGAP certification yields positive results in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : Quality Council of India (QCI)’s INDGAP (Good Agriculture Practice) certification, taken up in Andhra Pradesh on a pilot basis in 20 districts during Kharif in 2023 has yielded good results with farmers standing to get optimum price for their products and future acceptance in more than 135 countries for exporting the agriculture products
INDGAP provides a mechanism which gives direction to introduce quality in the production system to ensure food safety and hygiene thereby increasing acceptability of the produce by consumers and food processing industry.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on different fora has been advocating the need for a better platform for the farmers to get optimum price for their products and to that direction the need to be hand held for implementing best management practices. “Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) certification should be implemented,” he said during the Farmers Day meeting on July 8 and later during review meetings with agriculture department officials.
Under his direction, the agriculture department has set up Andhra Pradesh State Organic Products Certification Authority (APSOPCA), which is the first such organisation in the country. YSR Polambadi became the platform for the farmers to be made aware of INDIGAP certification, which aims to address quality and quantity of the produce. Various aspects of food safety, pre and post-harvest practices including workers health and safety, and sustained supply of produce of the desirable quality.
“The main objective was to ensure that farmers get the optimum returns, opportunity to export their produce hassle-free and at the same time people can purchase the food products without any worries. We started GAP certification process on experimental basis in 990 acres belonging to 622 farmers across 20 districts last Kharif,” explained Special Commissioner (Agriculture) C Hari Kiran.
Training was provided for 14 weeks to the selected farmers and officials. One Farmers Producers Organisation was selected in each district and linked to farmers. A five-member team for Quality management Services was appointed and they were trained on KrishiGAP on food quality. Several issues pertaining to internal audit, quality control.
In Nandyal 49 farmers cultivated 252 quintals of Korra (foxtail millet), whose MSP was Rs 2,500, but it was sold for Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,000 per quintal after GAP certification. Similarly, 44 farmers cultivated groundnut in 95 acres, which fetched them Rs 8,300 per quintal as against Rs 6,377 of going price.
In YSR Kadapa district 15 farmers cultivated paddy in 37 acres, produced 959 quintals and each was sold for `3,500 to `4,000, which is more than the MSP. Similar was the case with farmers in West Godavari and Vizianagaram districts. Government is set to expand GAP certification activity in the coming days.
47 samples collected and tested for 255 chemicals
According to a senior official from the department, a total of 47 samples were collected and were sent to food quality testing labs in Bengaluru. Each sample was tested for 255 chemicals and were found to be below maxim residual levels, he explained and added that accordingly INDGAP certificate was issued to them